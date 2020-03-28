Mbappe Makes "A Very Large Donation" To Charity

Kylian Mbappe has made a generous donation to the Paris-based charity Abbe Pierre Foundation as France continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ligue 1, along with the vast majority of other sporting competitions, has been put on hold amid the crisis, with over 27,000 confirmed deaths worldwide.

France has 32,964 confirmed cases of the illness and, in a bid to assist the work of the Abbe Pierre Foundation, Paris Saint-Germain and France star Mbappe has donated a large sum to the charity.

"Concerned about the consequences of the serious health crisis which strikes our country, but also of all the consequences which it can generate on the most fragile people, Kylian Mbappe has just made a very large donation to support the work of the Abbe Pierre Foundation," the charity said in a statement.

"His generosity will make it possible in particular to implement first aid actions: access to water and hygiene for people in very precarious situations, access to food and shelter for homeless people.

"The Foundation sends its most sincere thanks to Kylian Mbappe for his generosity and his attention towards people in great precariousness."

The charity did not confirm how much Mbappe had donated.

Earlier this week, it was reported Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes had donated a large sum to three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal, while a hospital in Barcelona announced Lionel Messi had pledged money to support them during the crisis.