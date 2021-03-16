Juan Bernat has signed a new four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The left-back is nearing the end of his third season with PSG having signed from Bayern Munich in 2018.

Bernat, 28, was due to be out of contract at the end of 2020-21 but will now be tied to PSG until June 2025.

He has not played since last September due to an ACL injury.

PSG sporting director Leonardo had publicly stated he was targeting four big contract renewals for the French champions – Angel Di Maria, Bernat, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Di Maria and Bernat are done, meaning the attention moves fully to the two star forwards, particularly with huge speculation the club will pursue Lionel Messi when his Barcelona contract expires at the end of the season.

"I am very happy to have been able to extend my contract with Paris, I have always said that I feel good here," Bernat said after his new deal was announced on Tuesday.

"I really wanted to continue my adventure with the club, it's now happened and I am very happy about it.

"It's a bit of everything, it's the club, it's the affection that everyone shows me here, the supporters, my team-mates.

"There is a really exciting project here and I am happy to be a part of it.

"I think that we can achieve great things together, that's one of the reasons that I wanted to continue my time here at the club, and I hope to be able to play here for several more years."

Bernat is hoping to return before the end of the season, with PSG three points behind Lille at the top of Ligue 1 and in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Valencia youth product added: "The league is very tight this year, we are just three points behind the leaders and I hope we will make up these points.

"I also hope to be available for the final games and to help the team. For the moment, we can only think about working hard and winning each match."