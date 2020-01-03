Guingamp's Julan Dies In Car Accident

Guingamp forward Nathael Julan has died at the age of 23, the Ligue 2 club announced on Friday.

According to local reports, the player was involved in a car accident on the road to Pordic, near the town of Saint-Brieuc.

Guingamp confirmed the news via a statement, saying: "The club had the immense pain of learning this afternoon of the accidental death of their player Nathael Julan.

L’En Avant Guingamp est en deuil.

Le club a eu l’immense douleur d’apprendre cet après-midi, le décès accidentel de son joueur Nathael Julan.

En ce jour tragique, tous les membres du club s’associent pour adresser leurs condoléances attristées à la famille de Nathael. pic.twitter.com/BTZmciC9Gd — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) January 3, 2020

"On this tragic day all the members of the club join together to send their condolences to Nathael's family."

Guingamp have cancelled a friendly with Concarneau on Saturday following the news.

Julan began his career with Le Havre before joining Guingamp in 2018.

He made 10 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 in 2018-19 and a further three in cup competitions before joining Valenciennes on loan for the rest of the season. He scored twice in 13 league appearances for Olivier Guegan's side.

Julan then played in the 3-3 Ligue 2 draw with Grenoble in July, Guingamp's first competitive game after being relegated to France's second tier.