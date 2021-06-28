Galtier Appointed As Nice's Head Coach

Nice have appointed Christophe Galtier as their new head coach following the vacancy left behind by Adrian Ursea's departure.

The former Saint-Etienne coach takes the reins of the Cote d'Azur side after guiding Lille to the Ligue 1 title last season.

Club Statement:

OGC Nice is delighted to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as its new Head Coach with immediate effect.

Galtier joins from Lille, where he won the Ligue One title last season (2020-2021) and was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year for a third time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, owners of OGC Nice said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to appoint Christophe Galtier as Head Coach of OGC Nice.

“He is a proven winner having just won Ligue 1 in the final game of the season with Lille. That takes real grit and we see that as a defining quality in INEOS.

“Christophe is acknowledged as a coach that develops talent and that is key to our football project. This appointment is seen as a significant step forward in our project and our desire to consistently play European football and compete successfully.”