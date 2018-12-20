Areola Signs New PSG Deal Until 2023

Alphonse Areola has signed a new Paris Saint-Germain contract running to 2023, the Ligue 1 champions have announced.

The 25-year-old was part of France's World Cup winning squad and, since the departure of Kevin Trapp in the summer, has become a more regular fixture between the pipes for PSG.

Aroela has played nine Ligue 1 games this season despite having to compete with veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

"It was very important for me to continue my career and my progress here at Paris Saint-Germain," Areola told PSG's website after signing his new contract.

“This club is not just where I’ve trained, it is also in my heart. I grew up here and have now managed to make the first team squad. The club has given me this chance to pursue high ambitions alongside exceptional teammates.

"With the continued strong support of our fans, we still have wonderful pages of history to write together. I believe in this club and in the chance to make unforgettable memories here.”