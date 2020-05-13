Patrick Meehan/beIN SPORTS

John Obi Mikel is a player of interest among Liga MX clubs.

The 33-year-old midfielder and his agent are looking for a new club after leaving Trabzonspor in March over concerns about continuing with the domestic season during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Mexican top-flight has emerged as a potential destination for the Nigeria international following his departure from the Turkish Super Lig.

Mikel has several suitors in Liga MX, although beIN SPORTS has been able to confirm that neither Tigers and Rayados are not pursuing the former Chelsea midfielder.

Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Internacional are also reportedly looking into acquiring Mikel's services.