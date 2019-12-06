Zinedine Zidane has no qualms with Gareth Bale continuing to play golf, even though Wales may not allow the Real Madrid forward on courses during Euro 2020.

This week, Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford said he did not want players "risking their fitness by playing golf" as he scouts out potential training bases for Ryan Giggs' squad next year.

That could mean Bale is unable to partake in his favourite hobby, with the 30-year-old drawing the ire of Los Blancos fans when he posed with a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' flag last month as Wales qualified for the Euros.

Bale is currently out injured with a hamstring problem, yet Zidane insists he will not follow the FAW's lead when it comes to keeping him off the golf course.

AGENT: BALE NOT SEEKING MADRID EXIT

"I'm going to give you my reply, the club might say something different," Zidane told a news conference to preview Real Madrid's clash with Espanyol.

"As Real Madrid manager I'm not going to stop my players doing anything in their free time.

"They're mature enough and they need to know what they need to do."

Zidane revealed Bale trained on Friday but "not as the same intensity as his team-mates", and he will likely miss Saturday's game along with Eden Hazard and Marcelo, who have respective ankle and calf problems.