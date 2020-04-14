Barcelona great Xavi hopes Neymar returns to Camp Nou, saying he had "no doubts" over the forward's quality.
Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to the LaLiga giants nearly three years after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.
Xavi saw no reason why the Brazil international would not return, saying his former team-mate was among the world's best.
XAVI: I WANT TO RETURN TO BARCELONA
"Why not? Soccer-wise I have no doubts and I have lived with him in a locker room and he seems to me a great person," the Al-Sadd coach told DjMariiO in a YouTube interview.
"He was a professional here in Barcelona and would make a difference.
NEYMAR'S TOP 5 MOMENTS OF PSG SEASON
"Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue. I don't go there. But on the field he is among the five best in the world."
Another player Barcelona have been linked with a move for is star Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.
SUAREZ WOULD WELCOME NEYMAR AND MARTINEZ TO BARCA
Xavi praised the Argentina international's quality, saying: "I like him. Who doesn't?
"He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barca does well when interested."