Willian Jose has apologised to Real Sociedad and the club's fans after failing to force through a "dream" move to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old striker emerged as a reported Spurs target this month as Jose Mourinho sought cover for the injured Harry Kane.

Willian Jose has missed Sociedad's past three matches amid the uncertainty over his future, having asked to be excused from the Copa del Rey win over Espanyol on January 22 while hoping to leave the club.

However, the forward appears set to stay in LaLiga for at least the rest of the season after talks broke down with Spurs, who were reportedly unwilling to match Sociedad's €30million asking price.

Manchester United were also mentioned as suitors but the Red Devils are not expected to make an offer, meaning Willian Jose's focus for now is on winning back the supporters at Anoeta.

"I apologise to the fans for everything that has happened in the last few days," he told the club's media channel. "A lot of things happened, and I have to apologise to the fans, my team-mates, the coach as well, who are supporting me.

"I saw that it was a great opportunity for me to leave and play in the Champions League for a Premier League team. I have a dream of playing in the Premier League. It didn't happen, but I'm very happy.

"I'm always grateful to Real for everything they've given me, for how they have backed me, and now I just have to work as I was working in the last few weeks to win back my place.

"I said I wouldn't be called up for Espanyol. I don't know if it was the best decision, but it was how I thought at that moment. I had a lot of information in my head and I ended up telling the president that it wasn't in my head to go to the game.

"I apologise to everyone for what happened and now, I'll keep working every day to regain people's trust.

"It's not only the fans who've been hurt, but me, too. The last two weeks have been really painful for me, my wife and my family. I just want to keep working and keep helping my team-mates, scoring goals and bringing joy to the fans, and for those inside Anoeta to chant my name again - that would be a huge joy."