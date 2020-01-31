Español
Get beIN SPORTS USA
Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey: Quarterfinals Draw

Barcelona face Athletic Club, while Real Madrid were drawn against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals

RFEF

 

Barcelona and Real Madrid avoided each other in the draw for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien's men were pitted against Athletic in the last eight, with the game taking place at San Mames next week.

Former Athletic defender Andoni Goikoetxea, the club's representative at the draw, feels home advantage could be key.

 

He said: "I like the draw. I wanted it to be at San Mames. It's a very difficult draw, we'll see what happens but it'll be a party.

"Athletic always has aspirations to reach the Copa final but you have to beat all the great teams to get there. Athletic can beat anyone and San Mames is a magical place."

Madrid will also fancy their chances at home to Real Sociedad, while defending champions Valencia go to Granada.

Giantkillers Mirandes, the only team from outside LaLiga remaining, were rewarded for their defeat of Sevilla with a home tie against Villarreal.

The matches will be played across February 4, 5 and 6.

Copa del Rey Athletic Club Villarreal Soccer Barcelona Real Madrid Real Sociedad Granada Valencia La Liga
Previous Messi Reaches 500 Wins At Barcelona
Read
Messi Reaches 500 Wins At Barcelona
Next

Latest Stories