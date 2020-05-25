Former Real Madrid midfielder Uli Stielike would prefer the LaLiga giants targeted "humble players" ahead of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, 27, has regularly been linked with a move to Madrid, while the midfielder is also reportedly a target for former club Juventus.

Stielike, who won three LaLiga titles and numerous other trophies as a Madrid player in the 1970s and '80s, said the club should only go after Pogba if they were returning to the days of the Galacticos in the early 2000s.

"If you want to return to the idea of the galactics, maybe yes," he told AS.

"But I am more in favor of humble players with great talent and sacrifice for the team."

Madrid lost plenty of star power just two years ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

After a spectacular career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus before the 2018-19 season, a campaign during which the LaLiga side had three coaches and won just the Club World Cup.

Stielike said any club would struggle to replace a player like Ronaldo.

"There is only one Cristiano," he said.

"That's why I see that any team needs a certain adaptation time when a fundamental piece is gone."