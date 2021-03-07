The Soccer XTRA - Who Will Win the LaLiga Title? March 7, 2021 23:45 3:20 min Barcelona and Real Madrid are both playing catch-up to Atletico Madrid. So can either overtake the Spanish top-flight frontrunners before the season concludes? Barcelona Atletico Madrid Real Madrid La Liga The Soccer Xtra -Latest Videos 3:20 min The Soccer XTRA - Who Will Win the LaLiga Title? 10:17 min Athletic Club Snatch Late Winner Over Granada 9:41 min Marseille Humiliated by Canet in Coupe de France 1:13 min Alex Berenguer Scores Winner For Athletic Club 1:09 min Jorge Molina Heads Home Granada Equalizer 1:03 min Canet Retake the Lead Against Marseille 5:53 min Laporta Reelected as Barcelona President 11:34 min Simeone Braced For LaLiga Title Battle 0:46 min Milik Finds OM Equalizer Against Canet 0:56 min Marseille Go Behind to Fourth-Tier Canet