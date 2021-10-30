Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his side's 2-1 win over Elche in La Liga with Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scoring twice in the victory on Saturday.

The Italian coach said on press conference: "I think we paid a but in the game. We were controlling the game and in the end anything can happen. We didn't manage the end of the game well. The match is never over. At 2-0 some guys thought the game was over but the referee had not yet blown the final whistle. So we made it a bit complicated by fortunately we have three more points."

Real Madrid is now tied on top of the league with Real Sociedad and Sevilla after 11 games played in La Liga.