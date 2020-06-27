Luis Suarez admitted Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo left a bitter taste as there was a potentially crucial twist in the LaLiga title race on Saturday.

Barca led twice but were pegged back on both occasions, Celta grabbing an 88th-minute equaliser through captain Iago Aspas' free-kick.

Suarez scored both goals for the visitors, ending a personal drought that stretched back to early January before he suffered a knee injury, but was left frustrated by the team's failure to see out the win.

2 - Celta de Vigo are the opponent vs Lionel Messi has assisted Luis Suárez more than one time from set piece (two in all competitions): from penalty spot in 2016 & from free kick in 2020. Strategy pic.twitter.com/j4RK1Pa95e — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 27, 2020

While Quique Setien's side moved back top of the table courtesy of the point picked up on their travels, Real Madrid have the chance to leapfrog over them again if they avoid defeat at rock-bottom Espanyol on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's side also hold the head-to-head advantage over the reigning champions, having picked up four points from the two Clasico meetings in 2019-20.

"It was a vital match to fight for the title," Suarez admitted in his post-match interview for LaLiga TV.

"We had a good first half, creating chances, but in the second half it was different, Celta wanting to be more aggressive.

"It [the result] leaves a bitter taste, one of sadness and frustration because we have lost two points."

Lionel Messi set up both goals for Suarez, the first of which saw him head in a clever free-kick from close range after Celta had put players on the line to protect against a direct shot.

The Uruguayan striker found the net again in the 67th minute following Fedor Smolov's leveller earlier in the second half, albeit his brace was not enough.

Barca, who next face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, have now won just once in their last four away games in the league.

"For my part, I am happy to help with both goals, but you are angry because things have to be corrected," Suarez added.

"This was a complicated away game, as will be the trip to Villarreal. Then, in between, we host Atletico."