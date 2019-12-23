GOAL

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani - according to Sky Sports.

The Uruguayan will be out of contract next summer and he will not be signing an extension with the French champions.

Cavani is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, with 196 goals in all competitions for Les Parisiens, however, injuries and the arrival of Mauro Icardi have resulted in a reduced role for the 32-year-old.

Atletico are hoping to bring the deal forward to January, but if not, Cavani will move to Wanda Metropolitano on a free transfer at the end of the season.