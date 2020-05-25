Should Real Madrid Recall Hakimi? May 25, 2020 22:47 3:40 min Achraf Hakimi has consistently produced the goods during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, but is he ready for the bright lights of the Bernabeu? Sports Burst Live: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Sports Burst La Liga Morocco Achraf Hakimi -Latest Videos 2:06 min LaLiga Update On League Restart 2:16 min Is The Lack Of Home Field Advantage A Big Factor? 3:40 min Should Real Madrid Recall Hakimi? 12:46 min Checking In With... Marc Bartra 2:25 min Lyon Reunite Cheyrou And Houllier 7:13 min Who Is The World's Best Left-Back? 2:01 min Monchi Defends Sevilla Players After Party 0:30 min Ibrahimovic Suffers Major Injury Blow 0:46 min Flick Won't Compare Haaland To Lewandowski 0:28 min Atletico Madrid Confirm Joao Felix Injury