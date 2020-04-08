Sevilla have become the latest LaLiga club to cut player wages by 70 per cent in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have each reduced player salaries by the same margin, with the savings used in part to ensure non-playing staff receive wages in full.

Sevilla have requested an ERTE – a file of temporary employment regulation, which is required to take such actions under Spanish law – that will affect 254 sporting and 106 non-sports staff as "unwanted but necessary measures".

A club statement read: "Given the current situation that Spanish society is going through, following the pandemic caused by the COVID-19, Sevilla FC is forced to take unwanted but necessary measures to face one of the most complicated moments in its 130 years of history, a situation never before experienced that requires the effort, sacrifice and commitment of all the members of the institution.

"The confinement and paralysis of sports activities, established by the government when decreeing the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 health crisis, as well as the indefinite suspension of LaLiga and European competitions, has substantially affected the main activity of the club.

"For this reason, the board of directors of Sevilla FC, in an exercise of responsibility, has decided to present before the Andalusian Labour Authority, a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE), for the period that the decreed state of emergency lasts and the activity of this club is affected."

The 70 per cent wage cut applies to men's and women's first teams, Sevilla's youth team and all coaching staff, while a further announcement about the full extent of that agreement will be disclosed in due course.

"The board of directors would like to thank the first-team staff and the technical staff for their willingness that has made it possible to reach a more far-reaching principle of agreement that will materialize in the coming days."

Sevilla's board members and executives will also take voluntary pay cuts.