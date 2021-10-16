It could be a busy off-season for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are reportedly high on Madrid's list of targets.

However, Robert Lewandowski and Paul Pogba are also believed to be of interest.

TOP STORY – LEWANDOWSKI & POGBA WANTED IN MADRID

Real Madrid are eyeing Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to the front page of Saturday's Diario AS.

Lewandowski's future in Munich is reportedly uncertain and the Poland international could leave as Bayern eye in-demand Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Saturday's report claims Lewandowski will prioritize a move to Madrid, who are determined to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe having also been linked with Haaland.

Pogba, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season amid links with Juventus and PSG.

ROUND-UP

- Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are targeting a loan move for out-of-favor Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling following their failed attempts to re-sign Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Liverpool and United.

- Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur claims Madrid are prepared to offer cash plus Eden Hazard to prise Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

- Juventus are trying to sign Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer, says Calciomercato. Romagnoli is set to become a free agent, while he has lost his position to Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori.

- According to ESPN, United are considering a move for Monaco and French star Aurelien Tchouameni amid doubts over Pogba. Tchouameni has also been linked with Chelsea, Madrid, Liverpool, City and PSG.

- Arsenal have identified Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a long-term solution to their attack, claims Football London.

- Per Sport1, Eintracht Frankfurt are not expecting Newcastle United to make a move for Serbia international Filip Kostic. Lazio and Inter are believed to be interested in Kostic.