Real Madrid paid the price for Eder Militao's early red card as Roger Marti recovered from a penalty miss to clinch a 2-1 away win for Levante in LaLiga.

Defending champions Madrid played with 10 men for 81 minutes and could not hold out, as Roger settled Saturday's match after Jose Luis Morales canceled out Marco Asensio's opener.

Asensio's goal came against the run of play following Militao's mishap, but Madrid still seemed set to claim a point when Thibaut Courtois brilliantly saved Roger's second-half spot-kick.

The inspired goalkeeper was belatedly beaten for a second time, though, as Los Blancos failed to close the seven-point gap to Atletico Madrid, who now have two games in hand and face Cadiz on Sunday.