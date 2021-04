GOAL

Sevilla are growing worried that Bryan Gil's €50 million (£43m/$59m) release clause won't be enough to put off Barcelona and Real Madrid and want to at least double that figure in a new deal for the rising star, writes AS.

Just 20 years old, Gil has logged three goals and two assists in 20 league appearances on loan at Eibar. Sevilla hope the promise of higher wages can convince the midfielder to agree to a higher release clause in a contract that would run through 2025.