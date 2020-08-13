Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona as Juventus look to reduce their gigantic wage bill.

With the Serie A champions hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is looking to get rid of Ronaldo's mammoth contract, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The Portuguese's agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly been instructed to find the 35-year-old a new club and has contacted the Catalan club about a potential move.

🗣 'Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he's been offered everywhere including Barcelona' @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo



While Ronaldo playing alongside Lionel Messi would be a huge box-office draw, the chances of Real Madrid's all-time top scorer playing for Barca look unlikely.

In a recent interview with beIN SPORTS, president Josep Maria Bartomeu shot down suggestions the club would sign big-name players during the transfer window.

Ronaldo was Juve's top scorer during the recent season with 35 goals in all competitions.

However, Juve are reportedly looking to get the Portuguese's €23million salary off the wage bill and recoup some of the €100million they paid for him two seasons ago.