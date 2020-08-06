Bartomeu Talks Messi, Xavi and Barca's Future Stars August 6, 2020 20:03 5:38 min The Barcelona president discussed Lionel Messi's future, Arthur's departure, and how COVID-19 has affected the club's transfer plans in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS. Josep Maria Bartomeu Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League Barcelona Xavi Hernandez Interviews La Liga Arthur Quique Setien -Latest Videos 5:38 min Bartomeu: Barca Will Always Be Messi's Club 0:50 min Meunier "Already Signed" With BVB Before February 1:00 min Pep's Champions League Warning For Manchester City 0:36 min Premier League Clubs Vote Against Five-Subs Law 1:00 min Guardiola Confirms Garcia Wants To Leave Man City 2:26 min REPORT: Rennes Target Bayern's Martinez 0:49 min LeBron Responds To Trump's Anthem Comments 0:50 min Sanchez Completes Inter Switch 0:52 min Hazard Aiming to Salvage 'Worst' Season 0:49 min Tuchel Worried About 'Big Injury' For Verratti