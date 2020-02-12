GOAL

Barcelona have not yet made any contact with Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez over a potential switch to Camp Nou, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a forward after losing Luis Suarez for most of the season and Ousmane Dembele being ruled out for the remainder of 2019-20.

Angel has been linked with the Camp Nou side for weeks following their failure to sign a striker in January, though the report claims no talks have been opened thus far.

Espanyol, Leganes and Villarreal were also thought to be keen on the 32-year-old in the winter window.