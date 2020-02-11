Ousmane Dembele will be out for around six months after having hamstring surgery, Barcelona confirmed.

The 22-year-old felt "discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue" during a training session last week in his latest injury setback.

⚠️ MEDICAL UPDATE | @Dembouz undergoes successful hamstring surgery; French striker to be out 6 months — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2020

"The first team player Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh," read a statement on the club's website.

"The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months."