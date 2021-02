GOAL

Luka Modric has offered to take a pay-cut at Real Madrid in order to sign a contract - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Croatian is due to drop into the free agency pool this summer, and the Blancos cannot afford to offer him an improved deal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Modric is willing to accept a wage reduction so that he can stay with Madrid for at least one more season, having been a key member of Zinedine Zidane's squad once again in 2020-21.