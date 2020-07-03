Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is often a topic of discussion.

Messi has an early break clause in his Barcelona contract.

As Barca look to re-sign the 33-year-old superstar, he is reportedly ready to walk away next year.

The Argentina captain will leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of 2020-21, according to Cadena SER.

Barca captain Messi – previously linked to Inter and Manchester City – has reportedly been in talks over a new two-year deal at Camp Nou.

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barca's all-time leading scorer is reportedly tired of being blamed for issues at the club, with the LaLiga champions set to be dethroned by Real Madrid.