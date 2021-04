GOAL

Manchester United and Chelsea have both identified Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez as a transfer target - according to ABC.

The two Premier League clubs could try to lure the 29-year-old winger to the Premier League after seeing his extension talks with the Blancos stall.

Madrid will only give Vazquez a new contract if he agrees to take a 10 per cent wage cut, with it possible he could leave the club for fee this summer.