Barcelona's Brazilian striker Malcom is set for a reported €40million ($44.5million) move to Zenit St Petersburg, according to Marca.

The 22 year old made just 15 appearances for Barca after joining them from Bordeaux last summer.

Everton were strongly linked with a move for Malcom in recent months but the latest report says he will undergo a medical this week before signing a five-year deal with the Russian club.