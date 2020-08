GOAL

Real Madrid are set to send Takefusa Kubo to Villarreal on loan, reports AS.

The Japanese star will join Unai Emery's side on a one-year loan deal with no option to buy.

Villarreal beat out the likes of Granada, Celta and Osasuna to a deal for Kubo, who prioritized the chance to play in the Europa League as well as the chance to appear in a bulk of the club's first-team matches.