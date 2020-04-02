Despite it proving such an ordeal to sign Antoine Griezmann in the first place, Barcelona will try to use him as a makeweight in a deal to land Neymar, according to Sky Sports.

The report says the Spanish giants are prepared to let Griezmann go just one season after signing him from Atletico Madrid, as they reportedly also target Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

NEYMAR VS. LAUTARO: WHO SHOULD BARCELONA SIGN?

Barca will try to sell the forward elsewhere if PSG are not interested, the story claims, with the Frenchman underwhelming since his switch to Camp Nou.