Everton have re-opened discussions with Barcelona to sign center-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side reportedly have their sets set on the Frenchman after giving up on signing Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea with the Blue's unwilling to do business following the departure of Antonio Rudiger.

Everton first choice as CB is Tomori but #CFC are trying to keep him and loan out Rudiger. That’s why #EFC have now re-opened talks with Barcelona to sign Todibo.

Loan with buy option [€18m] offered, but #FCB want to sell him on a permanent deal to sign Eric Garcia 🔄 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

The Merseyside club has turned its attention to Todibo, hoping to secure a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, Barcelona are reportedly eager to sell the player immediately in order to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

Todibo, 22, has struggled to lock down a place at Barca since joining from Toulouse midway through the 2018/19 season.

He joined Schalke on loan in January, but returned to the Camp Nou at the end of the season after the Bundesliga outfit allowed an option to sign him on a permanent deal expire.

Todibo wouldn't be the first Barcelona player to move to Goodison Park, with Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne all doing the same in recent years.