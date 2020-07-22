Real Betis could be the next port of call for Takefusa Kubo as Real Madrid look to loan out the Japanese international for another season.

Kubo impressed during his season-long loan with Real Mallorca, where he made 35 LaLiga appearances, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

However, with Mallorca condemned to relegation on the penultimate round of the 2019-20 campaign, the 19-year-old will now look to continue his development at another top tier club.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero reports that Betis have been tracking the winger's progress and see him as a natural fit as the club looks to revitalize its attack following a lackluster season.

Kubo was previously on the books of Barcelona but returned to Japan after a FIFA sanction against the club in 2015 for signing underage international players.

Real Madrid then signed the teenager when he turned 18, describing him in a club statement as "one of the most promising young players in world football".