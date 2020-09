GOAL

Barcelona will move for Ajax full-back Sergino Dest to replace Nelson Semedo, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Catalan side need to offload a few players before they can make new signings and are willing to part with Semedo.

While Ajax's €25 million (£23m/$30m) asking price for Dest is beyond Barca's grasp, they believe they could take him on loan with an option to buy him next season.