Barcelona are ramping up their interest in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

The Sweden international has been a revelation since joining the Basque club last season - scoring 21 goals in 57 LaLiga appearances - and has attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

The Camp Nou giants are in the market for a suitable successor to Luis Suarez and believe a 21-year-old Swede is the ideal candidate to fill that void.

However, financial constraints and the conflicting campaign promises being made by the three candidates vying to become Barcelona's new president have thrown uncertainty over the club's transfer plans.

Lyon's Memphis Depay, as well as Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, have also been linked with summer moves to the Catalan capital, although Barca's dire financial situation will likely affect how the club replenishes its squad.