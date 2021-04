GOAL

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been offered a two-year deal at Barcelona - according to TyC Sports.

The 32-year-old has held talks with Camp Nou officials over a free transfer as he heads towards the last two months of his deal at Etihad Stadium.

Aguero is eager to return to LaLiga, having spent 10 years in the Premier League after joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.