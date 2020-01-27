GOAL

Anil Murthy was reportedly in Barcelona capital this morning to discuss a move for the former Real Madrid and Benfica forward.

According to Superdeporte, Valencia have already rejected several proposals from Barcelona including a deal that would have seen Moussa Wague and Abel Ruiz go the other way.

Valencia value Rodrigo at €60m and want that amount in full. He has made 207 appearances for the club since he joined in 2014, scoring 55 goals.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a number of strikers during the January transfer window following the confirmation Luis Suarez will miss most of the season through injury.