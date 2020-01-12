Luis Suarez is set to miss the majority of the season after the Barcelona and Uruguay forward underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee.

[LATEST NEWS❗]

Medical communique@LuisSuarez9 will be out for four months

📋 All the details, herehttps://t.co/LC8q3ZLF6S pic.twitter.com/HXwOEbZM51 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2020

Suarez's absence represents a huge blow for Barca boss Ernesto Valverde, whose future is the subject of mounting speculation following this week's 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana.