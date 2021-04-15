GOAL

Barcelona are hopeful of signing a left-sided centre-back in the summer as they look to improve their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The likes of AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and Argentine duo Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Senesi are reportedly on Barca's wishlist, with the Catalans looking to offload Samuel Umtiti.

A striker remains the top priority at Camp Nou, with Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero having been linked, while Eric Garcia is also expected to join from Manchester City.