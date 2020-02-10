GOAL

Barcelona are interested in signing Watford striker Luis Suarez, who is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza - according to El Larguero.

With the Blaugrana's Luis Suarez expected to be out until May after undergoing knee surgery, the club have turned to his namesake as a possible replacement.

Although the January window is closed, regulations do allow for LaLiga clubs to do business beyond the transfer deadline in certain circumstances, and the Catalans are hopeful of bringing in an emergency signing to overcome an injury crisis exacerbated by a fresh injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Watford's Suarez has hit 14 goals in 25 Spanish Segunda matches for Zaragoza this season.