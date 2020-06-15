Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is facing a spell out of action with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old missed the 3-1 victory over Eibar on Sunday as Madrid made a winning return to LaLiga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

The club confirmed Vazquez has a soleus injury, having trained away from the first-team squad at Valdebebas on Monday.

An initial report in Marca suggested he could be out for up to two weeks, although he will then face a battle to regain full fitness after three months of relative inactivity while LaLiga was suspended.

Vazquez has only started six league matches in a season blighted by injury problems, although head coach Zinedine Zidane has long considered him an important part of his plans.

Madrid's next match is at home to Valencia on Thursday before a trip to Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad on Sunday.