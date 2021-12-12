Chimy Avila's late strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for Osasuna after teenagers Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez scored their first Barcelona goals in an entertaining LaLiga clash.

Barca crashed out of the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but they looked set to respond with a battling victory at Estadio El Sadar.

Nico put Xavi's side in front on Sunday, only for David Garcia to equalize a couple of minutes later.

Ez Abde appeared to have won it with a strike early in the second half, but Avila struck in the 86th minute to rescue the home side.