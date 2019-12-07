Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi became the only player to score 10 or more goals in each of the past 14 seasons in Europe's top-five leagues with a first-half double against Real Mallorca.

10 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi is the only player to score 10+ goals in each of the last 14 seasons in the top five European leagues. Gold. pic.twitter.com/yn60DPoB8T — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 7, 2019

The first of Messi's strikes in Saturday's LaLiga clash, a 25-yard effort that curled away from Manolo Reina, took him into double figures for the league campaign.

The Argentina international, who landed a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday, doubled his tally before the interval with another goal from range to make it 11 in 10 league appearances this term.

Messi's highest-scoring league season for Barca came in 2011-12 when he reached 50 goals in 37 appearances.