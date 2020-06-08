Lionel Messi inspires his teammates and has personally helped Martin Braithwaite, who is also thrilled at the prospect of playing with Luis Suarez even if it means first-team opportunities are harder to come by.

Braithwaite joined Barcelona in February after the club were granted special dispensation to sign a player outside of the transfer window, as Suarez and Ousmane Dembele had suffered long-term injuries.

Although many questioned why Barca were allowed to make such a signing given they had let two young forwards depart in January, Braithwaite joined and made a positive start prior to the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

The three-month pause, which will stop this week when LaLiga resumes, has allowed for Suarez to recover from his knee injury and be declared fit.

And although Suarez's presence will likely impact on Braithwaite's match time, the Denmark international is relishing learning from him, as he has from Messi.

Speaking to Goal about how his opinion of Messi had been altered after playing with him, the former Leganes forward said: "It changes a lot, of course.

"He gives so much confidence to the team because he can make the difference and also helped me personally to be a better player with his advice and how he sees football.

"He is really an inspiration."

With respect to Suarez's return potentially restricting his own time on the pitch, Braithwaite added: "Honestly, I don't think in that kind of way.

"I am so happy that Luis is back because when I came here he was injured and I haven't played with him.

"I want to learn from him, he is one of the best strikers in the world and I am happy he is back."

Barca, who are two points clear of Real Madrid ahead of the resumption, get their season back under way on Saturday away to Real Mallorca.