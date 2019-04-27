Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been named on the bench for Barcelona's LaLiga clash with Levante on Saturday.

Ernesto Valverde's side will win the title if they claim a victory at Camp Nou, as it would give them a nine-point lead and a superior head-to-head record over Atletico Madrid with three games to go.

However, Valverde appears to be thinking ahead to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool, with Messi and Busquets only among the substitutes.

It is otherwise a strong Barca side, with Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez all involved from the start.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Arthur and Arturo Vidal complete their line-up.