Brazil defender Marcelo wished Real Madrid had bought fellow-country men Thiago Silva to see him playing alongside Sergio Ramos.

"I wish Real Madrid had bought Thiago Silva a few years ago. I would have liked to have seen Sergio Ramos and Silva playing together," the 32-year-old said when asked about any specific player LaLiga giants should have signed.

Silva, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, joined the Ligue 1 side from AC Milan in 2012.

The centre-back represented Brazil in the last two World Cups and was an integral part of the squad that won the 2019 Copa America.

Since the arrival of Ferland Mendy in the summer, Marcelo has been linked with a move away from Madrid, where he has enjoyed a successful stay since arriving from Fluminense in 2007.

The 32-year-old admitted it would be 'nice' to return to the Brazilian side one day.

During his 13 years in the Spanish capital Marcelo has won four Champions League and four LaLiga titles with Los Blancos, among other titles.