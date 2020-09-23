FC Barcelona announce that Luis Suarez will depart for LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €6 million ($7m).

Thank you, @LuisSuarez9, for the last six years!



👋 His farewell press conference will be held at 12:30pm CEST on Thursday at Camp Nou.



📺 Watch LIVE on Barça TV+ https://t.co/aPaPrC5WWA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2020

Barcelona statement:

FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suárez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables.

FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

On Thursday 24 September from 12.30pm CEST there will be a farewell event for the player and following that a remote press conference. You can see all the day's event surrounding the Uruguayan striker's goodbye live on Barça TV+, FC Barcelona's official digital streaming platform.

Agreement with FC Barcelona over the transfer of @LuisSuarez9.



ℹ️ https://t.co/TKCcXFRsoE pic.twitter.com/pgJSChYN8F — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 23, 2020

Atletico Madrid statement:

Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Luis Suárez, subject to passing his medical and agreeing and formalising the Uruguayan's contract with our club.