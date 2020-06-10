Julen Lopetegui addressed the media on the eve of the restart of the 2019-20 LaLiga season which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sevilla coach discussed his side's preparations ahead of Thursday's clash against cross-town rivals Real Betis.

"We all know what this derby means. We’re going to try to respond in the right way and Betis, who are a very good team."

Lopetegui also offered an update on star striker Lucas Ocampos' fitness after the Argentine striker sustained a minor injury in training.

"“It’s true that we have had a small fitness problems with [Lucas Ocampos] and one or two other players. He has trained normally except for a part of today's training, so we'll wait for tomorrow," said Lopetegui.

Sevilla v Real Betis: Thursday @ 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS