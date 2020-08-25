Lionel Messi is in the midst of one of the greatest careers - if not the greatest career - fans of the sport has ever witnessed.
With news that the Argentina superstar has told FC Barcelona, the only club he has ever represented, that he wants to leave this summer, we take a look back at some of his greatest statistical achievements, thanks to Opta
Lionel Messi is the all-time LaLiga scorer with 444 goals, becoming as well as the second player with the most goals scored in the top five European leagues, after Cristiano Ronaldo (447).
Lionel Messi has scored 634 goals for Barcelona in all competitions. Since 2008/09, he has scored 30+ goals in each of his 12 campaigns, being the 2011/12 his most productive season (73 goals).
Lionel Messi is the only player to score 10+ goals in LaLiga in 14 consecutive seasons, netting 50 goals in 2011/12, the most by a player in a single season in the competition’s history.
Lionel Messi scored in 21 consecutive LaLiga games between November 2012 and May 2013, the best run of any player in the competition’s history.
Lionel Messi has scored against 37 different teams in his LaLiga career, more than any other player in the competition’s history.
Lionel Messi is the all-time top-scorer in El Clasico history with 26 goals and the all-time top-scorer in the Catalonian derby against Espanyol (25 goals).
Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals at Santiago Bernabeu in all competitions, more than in any other away ground in his Barcelona career.
Lionel Messi is one of the two players in Champions League history to score 100+ goals (115), after Cristiano Ronaldo (130).
Lionel Messi was the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League match, vs Bayer 04 Leverkursen in March 2012 at Camp Nou.
Lionel Messi is one of the six players to reach 50+ goals in the Copa del Rey history (53 goals) and one of the two to have scored in five different Copa del Rey finals after Telmo Zarra.