2020 has been full of surprises. But even by this year’s crazy standards, nothing could have prepared us for the news that Lionel Messi would announce, at 33, that he wants to leave Barcelona - the club where he made his name and became a global icon.

Yet that previously unimaginable scenario now appears to be reality with various outlets reporting that the Argentine sent a burofax - a certified mail service provided by the Spanish Postal Service - to the club on Tuesday asking for his contract to be terminated.

Messi is in the final year of the four-year extension he signed in 2017 - a deal that included a clause that would allow him to leave the club for free at the end of any given season, so long as he made the club aware of his intentions before June 1 of each year.

How the club's board responds to its flagship player asking to tear up his contract remains to be seen.

In the meantime, we'll be covering all the developments and reaction to the bombshell story...

Messi asks to leave Barcelona

The news that sent shockwaves through the world of soccer:

Puyol reacts to the news

One-club man Carles Puyol tells his former teammate, "[You have] all my respect and admiration, Leo."

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

Suarez approves of Puyol's support 👏

Luis Suarez, another Barca player whose future looks uncertain, applauds Puyol's tweet

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

Stunned Barca fans gather outside the Camp Nou

🔵🔴 FC Barcelona fans outside the Camp Nou 😔 pic.twitter.com/g4PqC1QV0f — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 25, 2020

Figo: "Another historic moment!"

A man who knows a thing or two about shocking Barcelona fans has his say...

The President of the Government of Catalonia says farewell to La Pulga

Quim Torra tells Messi, "Catalonia will always be your home"

Catalunya serà sempre casa teva. Moltes gràcies per tots aquest temps de felicitat i d’un futbol extraordinari. Hem tingut la sort de compartir uns anys de les nostres vides amb el millor jugador del món. I un noble esportista No t’oblidarem mai. Leo Messi, Creu de Sant Jordi. pic.twitter.com/Ojev577MoE — Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) August 25, 2020

How did we get here?

We look over the timeline of events that culminated in Tuesday's bombshell burofax

If not Barca, then where?

Everyone wants him but who can afford him? We look at six potential destinations for the iconic number 10.

REPORT: Man City consider making a move

The Premier League club is allegedly exploring ways of reuniting Messi with Pep Guardiola while adhering to FFP

Inter are on high alert 👀

Ex-Inter president Massimo Moratti believes the Serie A club have opened talks with Lionel Messi

Koeman tells Luis Suarez to look elsewhere

Barca's new coach trying to push Messi's best friend out the door might be a contributing factor to Tuesday's burofax

🚨 Bartomeu seriously considering stepping down

beIN SPORTS' Achraf Ben Ayad reports that Barcelona's president may resign to appease the wantaway star: "Bartomeu is seriously considering resigning after Messi requested to leave"