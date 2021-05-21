Levante And Cadiz Battle Out To Draw May 21, 2021 22:55 9:10 min Levante and Cadiz close off their LaLiga season in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Highlights Levante La Liga LaLiga Highlights Cadiz -Latest Videos 9:10 min Levante And Cadiz Battle Out To Draw 10:30 min Toulouse Dominate Grenoble Foot In Ligue 2 Playoff 1:18 min Melero Scores To Provide Levante's Equalizer 1:20 min Akapo Gives Cadiz Lead Over Levante 1:20 min Negredo Scores Off Header To Get Cadiz's Equalizer 1:27 min Roger Opens Scoreline For Levante 2:57 min Koscielny: Bordeaux Future Depends On Relegation 2:29 min Aouar: This Could Be My Last Match At Lyon 2:29 min Memphis Depay Signals Lyon Departure 0:52 min Report: Aguero Reaches Agreement To Join Barcelona